Rebecca Breeds Wanted Her ‘Clarice’ To Echo Jodie Foster’s

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Clarice is a new TV series that picks up the story of FBI agent Clarice Starling about a year after the events of the iconic thriller The Silence of the Lambs. With Hannibal Lecter just a distant (yet haunting) memory, Starling is back on the beat, tracking down serial killers. The title role has gone to an Australian actress, Rebecca Breeds, who talked about how she wanted to mimic the very American-sounding voice of her predecessor, Jodie Foster, and how that helped her dig deeper into the character.(Click on the media bar below to hear Rebecca Breeds)

Clarice airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.

