Denzel Washington Doesn’t Look Forward To Looking Back

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Denzel Washington’s first movie role — for you trivia buffs, it was in a film called Carbon Copy, where he played George Segal’s son. It’s a film that Washington hasn’t seen in years. Then again, Washington hasn’t seen movies like Glory, Training Day, or Malcolm X in years either, and those earned him Oscar nominations (and a pair of wins). As a matter of fact, it’s been a while since Washington’s watched any of his older movies, because he says he prefers to look forward, not back. (Click on the media bar below to hear Denzel Washington)