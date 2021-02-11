Denzel Washington Doesn’t Look Forward To Looking Back

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Denzel Washington’s first movie role — for you trivia buffs, it was in a film called Carbon Copy, where he played George Segal’s son. It’s a film that Washington hasn’t seen in years. Then again, Washington hasn’t seen movies like Glory, Training Day, or Malcolm X in years either, and those earned him Oscar nominations (and a pair of wins). As a matter of fact, it’s been a while since Washington’s watched any of his older movies, because he says he prefers to look forward, not back. (Click on the media bar below to hear Denzel Washington)

The Little Things is now playing in theaters and currently streaming on HBO Max.

