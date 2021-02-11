Beyoncé In The Background: Her ‘Dreamgirls’ Story

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

It’s been a long time since Beyoncé Knowles has taken a back seat to anybody — she’s obviously a huge star in her own right. But when it came to the film based on the stage musical Dreamgirls, Knowles found herself in the role of a backup singer, with American Idol alumnus Jennifer Hudson taking the lead. Was Knowles hoping she could have gotten a shot at the lead role? Absolutely, she says. But was she jealous of Hudson on the set? Absolutely not, she insists. When we spoke to her about the film and the role she didn’t get — which wound up earning Hudson an Academy Award — she told us she understood why director Bill Condon made the choices he did, and she was just happy to be part of such a highly acclaimed project. (Click on the media bar below to hear Beyoncé Knowles)

Dreamgirls is available for streaming purchase on most digital platforms, as well as on DVD & Blu-Ray.

Related articles

Denzel Washington Doesn’t Look Forward To Looking...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
This year marks the 40th anniversary of Denzel Washington's first movie role -- for you trivia buffs, it was in a film called Carbon...
Read more

‘Indiana Jones’ & The Story Of How...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The ways in which some of Hollywood's most successful actors and actresses have been discovered have been legendary, usually a stroke of luck that...
Read more

‘Our Friend’ Had Dakota Johnson Hooked Right...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Our Friend is one of those tear-jerker movies that's pretty much designed to, as they'd say, "give you all the feels." Dakota Johnson was...
Read more

Getting On Board ‘Titanic’ Took Leonardo DiCaprio...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When the ship itself was built, the world had never seen anything quite like the RMS Titanic. And when the movie was made, Hollywood...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak