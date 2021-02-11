Beyoncé In The Background: Her ‘Dreamgirls’ Story

It’s been a long time since Beyoncé Knowles has taken a back seat to anybody — she’s obviously a huge star in her own right. But when it came to the film based on the stage musical Dreamgirls, Knowles found herself in the role of a backup singer, with American Idol alumnus Jennifer Hudson taking the lead. Was Knowles hoping she could have gotten a shot at the lead role? Absolutely, she says. But was she jealous of Hudson on the set? Absolutely not, she insists. When we spoke to her about the film and the role she didn’t get — which wound up earning Hudson an Academy Award — she told us she understood why director Bill Condon made the choices he did, and she was just happy to be part of such a highly acclaimed project. (Click on the media bar below to hear Beyoncé Knowles)