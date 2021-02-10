The Comedy Path That Got Jeff Garlin To ‘The Goldbergs’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

On The Goldbergs, Jeff Garlin may not play the perfect father, but he does play the flawed father in a perfectly funny way. Garlin, of course, is a comedy veteran who, in addition to The Goldbergs, has had a long-running role on Curb Your Enthusiasm and recurring parts on Arrested Development and Mad About You. Over the years, Garlin has developed a great reputation for his comic chops, so how and when did he know he wanted to get on-screen and make people laugh? (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeff Garlin)

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.

Related articles

Phil Keoghan: Making ‘Tough As Nails’ During...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Phil Keoghan isn't just the host of Tough as Nails, he's also its creator and one of the show's executive producers. That means he...
Read more

Mark-Paul Gosselaar Lived ‘Mixed-ish’ Himself While Growing...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In a different era, mixed marriages and the kids they produced were well outside the social norms. Fortunately, things have changed over the years,...
Read more

Fan Reactions Told Milo Ventimiglia ‘This Is...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
For most shows, the almighty Nielsen ratings are the indicator of whether it's doing well or not. But This Is Us is not like...
Read more

‘The Crown’ Stars Learned A Few Surprising...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The courtship, marriage, and breakup of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer played out with the entire world watching over the course of two...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak