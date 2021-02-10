Phil Keoghan: Making ‘Tough As Nails’ During COVID Was, Well, Tough As Nails

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Phil Keoghan isn’t just the host of Tough as Nails, he’s also its creator and one of the show’s executive producers. That means he had a lot of work to do behind the scenes to get the show’s second season off the ground. After all, while the first season had filmed under normal conditions, the second would have to proceed during the COVID-19 lockdown protocols. When we spoke to Keoghan, he admitted it wasn’t easy at all, and it took a real team effort to make it happen without a hitch. (Click on the media bar below to hear Phil Keoghan)

Tough as Nails airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.

