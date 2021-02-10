‘Indiana Jones’ & The Story Of How Short Round Was Found

The ways in which some of Hollywood’s most successful actors and actresses have been discovered have been legendary, usually a stroke of luck that has the right person in the right place at the right time. And sometimes, it’s not even the big stars who have the best discovery stories. For example, who could forget little Short Round from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom? As it turns out, young Ke Huy Quan wasn’t even trying to try out for the movie when casting agents came to his school. But that didn’t stop him from getting the part in Temple of Doom and a role in another Spielberg production, The Goonies. The actor, who’s re-entered the industry after a long sabbatical, says he can never forget the way he was literally plucked from obscurity to become a star in a Hollywood blockbuster.. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ke Huy Quan)