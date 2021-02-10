‘Indiana Jones’ & The Story Of How Short Round Was Found

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The ways in which some of Hollywood’s most successful actors and actresses have been discovered have been legendary, usually a stroke of luck that has the right person in the right place at the right time. And sometimes, it’s not even the big stars who have the best discovery stories. For example, who could forget little Short Round from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom? As it turns out, young Ke Huy Quan wasn’t even trying to try out for the movie when casting agents came to his school. But that didn’t stop him from getting the part in Temple of Doom and a role in another Spielberg production, The Goonies. The actor, who’s re-entered the industry after a long sabbatical, says he can never forget the way he was literally plucked from obscurity to become a star in a Hollywood blockbuster.. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ke Huy Quan)

 

Related articles

‘Our Friend’ Had Dakota Johnson Hooked Right...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Our Friend is one of those tear-jerker movies that's pretty much designed to, as they'd say, "give you all the feels." Dakota Johnson was...
Read more

Getting On Board ‘Titanic’ Took Leonardo DiCaprio...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When the ship itself was built, the world had never seen anything quite like the RMS Titanic. And when the movie was made, Hollywood...
Read more

Motivation Made A Big Difference For Carey...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
One of the things that's come up in so many of the positive reviews for Promising Young Woman is how the film manages to...
Read more

Netflix’s ‘Mank’ Leads ’26th Annual Critics Choice...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the film nominees for the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards.  The winners will be revealed LIVE on...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak