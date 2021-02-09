Motivation Made A Big Difference For Carey Mulligan In ‘Promising Young Woman’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Carey Mulligan stars as “Cassandra” in director Emerald Fennell’s PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN, a Focus Features release.
Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features

One of the things that’s come up in so many of the positive reviews for Promising Young Woman is how the film manages to avoid some of the stereotypes and tropes associated with revenge fantasy films. That’s also one of the things that the film’s star, Carey Mulligan, admires most about the way the story approaches its subject material. Rather than associating her character’s actions with merely anger and rage, Mulligan told us, she acts out of a real sense of undying devotion to someone she loves. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carey Mulligan)

Promising Young Woman is now playing in theaters and streaming on most digital platforms.

Related articles

Netflix’s ‘Mank’ Leads ’26th Annual Critics Choice...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the film nominees for the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards.  The winners will be revealed LIVE on...
Read more

Success Of ‘Halloween’ Has Been A Real...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's the second week in February, so obviously, there's a certain holiday that's on everybody's mind right now. Of course, we're talking about Halloween,...
Read more

How Frances McDormand Got Into Nomad Mode...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The film Nomadland is based on the story told in the non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century. The book was about...
Read more

‘Les Miserables’ Was Far From A Miserable...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Hugh Jackman has won two Tony Awards, a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, and a Golden Globes award. The only thing keeping him from...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak