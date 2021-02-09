Mark-Paul Gosselaar Lived ‘Mixed-ish’ Himself While Growing Up

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

(ABC/Sami Drasin)

In a different era, mixed marriages and the kids they produced were well outside the social norms. Fortunately, things have changed over the years, but they’ve changed slowly. That’s why the producers and writers of Mixed-ish have been able to mine such potent material for its stories, which are set in the 1980s. One of the show’s stars, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, told us he understands the experience perfectly, because he came of age in the 1980s … in a mixed-race family himself. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark-Paul Gosselaar)

Mixed-ish airs Tuesdays at 9:30/8:30c on ABC.

 

