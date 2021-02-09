Getting On Board ‘Titanic’ Took Leonardo DiCaprio Into Uncharted Acting Waters

When the ship itself was built, the world had never seen anything quite like the RMS Titanic. And when the movie was made, Hollywood had never seen anything quite like Titanic. The film was an undertaking that truly lived up to its name, in the epic scope of its storytelling, its cinematography, and its degree of difficulty. When it was made, Leonardo DiCaprio was a critics’ darling, earning an Academy Award nomination for the 1993 film What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. But he’d never worked on a big-budget Hollywood blockbuster before, and he told us that entering that kind of uncharted territory wasn’t easy for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leonardo DiCaprio)