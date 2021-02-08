‘The Crown’ Stars Learned A Few Surprising Secrets About Charles & Diana

The courtship, marriage, and breakup of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer played out with the entire world watching over the course of two decades. Right now, the Netflix drama The Crown is focusing on the royal family in the 1980s, when so much of their story played out, including their historic wedding and the birth of their two sons. Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin are playing the royal couple on the show, and even though so many of Charles and Diana’s trials and tribulations were publicly known, the two actors were still surprised by some of the things they learned about their real-life characters.