Success Of ‘Halloween’ Has Been A Real Treat For John Carpenter

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

It’s the second week in February, so obviously, there’s a certain holiday that’s on everybody’s mind right now. Of course, we’re talking about Halloween, which is just eight and a half short months away! (It’s never too early to start planning your costumes.) And knowing that there are two new Halloween films in the pipeline helps build the excitement, too. Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends will be the 12th and lucky 13th films in the series that John Carpenter began all the way back in 1978. And that’s something Carpenter — who wrote, directed, and scored the music for the original films — never could have envisioned 43 years ago, but he’s certainly happy that his concept has been able to endure. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Carpenter)

Halloween Kills is scheduled to open in theaters on October 15, and Halloween End will follow in 2022.

