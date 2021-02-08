How Frances McDormand Got Into Nomad Mode For Her New Movie

Frances McDormand in the film NOMADLAND. Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2020 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

The film Nomadland is based on the story told in the non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century. The book was about the culture that’s sprung up among older, laid-off American workers who wander the country looking for work. And in the movie, Frances McDormand plays a woman who, after losing her job, wanders through the American West in search of work and a purpose. Though her character’s story is fictionalized for the film, it’s an intriguing look at a phenomenon that’s actually taking place throughout America right now. McDormand, who produced the film alongside writer/director Chloe Zhao, explains that she and Zhao had a lot of discussions about how to make the character one that she could easily relate to.(Click on the media bar below to hear Frances McDormand)

Nomadland will open in theaters and start streaming on Hulu February 19.

