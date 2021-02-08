How Frances McDormand Got Into Nomad Mode For Her New Movie

The film Nomadland is based on the story told in the non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century. The book was about the culture that’s sprung up among older, laid-off American workers who wander the country looking for work. And in the movie, Frances McDormand plays a woman who, after losing her job, wanders through the American West in search of work and a purpose. Though her character’s story is fictionalized for the film, it’s an intriguing look at a phenomenon that’s actually taking place throughout America right now. McDormand, who produced the film alongside writer/director Chloe Zhao, explains that she and Zhao had a lot of discussions about how to make the character one that she could easily relate to.(Click on the media bar below to hear Frances McDormand)