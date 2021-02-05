With ‘Frasier’ On The Verge Of Returning, Kelsey Grammer Analyzes The Psychiatrist

Through the final nine seasons of Cheers and 11 seasons of Frasier, Kelsey Grammar played neurotic psychiatrist Frasier Crane for 20 consecutive years on television. But apparently, that just wasn’t enough, because the long-discussed Frasier revival is getting closer and closer to becoming reality. The contracts haven’t been signed, and the details haven’t been worked out yet, but Deadline has reported that Paramount+ is talking with Grammer and David Hyde Pierce about a 10-episode run, probably starting next year. Considering the character started in Boston and went to Seattle, the revival could take the show almost anywhere. But Grammer doesn’t think the location was the show’s main draw, anyway. He says the reason why people stuck with the character for 20 years and Frasier for 11 seasons was because he was so easy for people to understand and relate to. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelsey Grammar)