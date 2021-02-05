There May Be No Prejudice In ‘Palmer’ For Justin Timberlake, But A Lot Of Pride

Justin Timberlake has been garnering a lot of positive reviews for his performance in the new film Palmer, in which he plays a former football player and ex-convict who befriends and mentors a young boy. Timberlake is, of course, used to getting critiqued on all of his work, whether it’s his recordings, concerts, or films. So, when he gets good feedback, like he’s been getting for Palmer, it’s very gratifying for him, because he says he takes a great deal of pride in the work he does. (Click on the media bar below to hear Justin Timberlake)