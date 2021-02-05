There May Be No Prejudice In ‘Palmer’ For Justin Timberlake, But A Lot Of Pride

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Justin Timberlake has been garnering a lot of positive reviews for his performance in the new film Palmer, in which he plays a former football player and ex-convict who befriends and mentors a young boy. Timberlake is, of course, used to getting critiqued on all of his work, whether it’s his recordings, concerts, or films. So, when he gets good feedback, like he’s been getting for Palmer, it’s very gratifying for him, because he says he takes a great deal of pride in the work he does. (Click on the media bar below to hear Justin Timberlake)

Palmer is currently streaming on Apple+.

Related articles

‘Les Miserables’ Was Far From A Miserable...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Hugh Jackman has won two Tony Awards, a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, and a Golden Globes award. The only thing keeping him from...
Read more

How Tim Burton & Michael Keaton Brought...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Back in the 1980s, when people talked about Batman, the image that came to mind was either the comic books or the campy 1960s...
Read more

The Big Break That Kept Denzel Washington...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When people talk about the greatest actors in a generation, the list tends to get pretty short. With two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington being...
Read more

Tina Fey: ‘Soul’ Fits The Pixar Mold...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As the mother of two girls, Tina Fey has seen plenty of Pixar movies, and she considers herself to be a fan. Now, she's...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak