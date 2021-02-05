‘Les Miserables’ Was Far From A Miserable Experience For Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman has won two Tony Awards, a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, and a Golden Globes award. The only thing keeping him from the coveted EGAT accomplishment is an Academy Award. He’s been nominated once, for his work on the big-screen adaptation of Les Miserables in 2012. Though he didn’t wind up winning the Oscar, Jackman still looks back at that film as a transformative experience in his career, and he talked to us about some of the things that made shooting the film so unforgettable. (Click on the media bar below Hugh Jackman)