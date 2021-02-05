‘Les Miserables’ Was Far From A Miserable Experience For Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman has won two Tony Awards, a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, and a Golden Globes award. The only thing keeping him from the coveted EGAT accomplishment is an Academy Award. He’s been nominated once, for his work on the big-screen adaptation of Les Miserables in 2012. Though he didn’t wind up winning the Oscar, Jackman still looks back at that film as a transformative experience in his career, and he talked to us about some of the things that made shooting the film so unforgettable. (Click on the media bar below Hugh Jackman)

Les Miserables is currently streaming on Netflix and available for purchase on DVD & Blu-Ray.

