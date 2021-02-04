Why Isn’t Ted Danson Retired Yet? (Hint: It’s Not The Money)

After the success he had on shows like Cheers and Becker — 17 seasons between the two — Ted Danson probably didn’t have to work another day in his life. But he’s pressed on, with lead roles in shows like The Good Place, CSI, Damages and dozens of appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Now, at an age (73) when most people have long since called it quits, Danson has elected to take the lead role in yet another new show, playing the title character in Mr. Mayor. Coming from creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, and with Holly Hunter as his co-star, this is the kind of project that has the potential for good legs. So, why would Danson commit to a project like this at this point in his life? (Click on the media bar below to hear Ted Danson)