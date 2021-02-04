The Big Break That Kept Denzel Washington In The Acting Game

When people talk about the greatest actors in a generation, the list tends to get pretty short. With two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington being named “the greatest actor of the 21st century” by critics at the New York Times, Washington has been giving Tom Hanks a pretty good run for his money. The irony is that neither of them were actors during their high school years. Hanks has talked about getting his late start in college, and Washington did the same thing. The only problem was that Washington’s career didn’t get off to a very fast start, and he told us he almost went back to a day job before he got the gig that helped propel him toward fame. (Click on the media bar below to hear Denzel Washington)