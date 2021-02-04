Katy Perry’s Seen Some Wild Stuff In Virtual ‘Idol’ Auditions

MUSIC NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

(ABC/Christopher Willard)
KATY PERRY

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, American Idol had to make some serious changes to its audition process, with judges watching the contestants performing virtually from their homes, instead of in person. The pandemic and its lockdowns also resulted in a lot of people having a lot more free time on their hands, and Katy Perry says that’s resulted in a much wider variety of performers trying out for the show, and trying out in some very creative ways. (Click on the media bar below to hear Katy Perry)

The season premiere of American Idol is on Valentine’s Day, February 14 on ABC.

Related articles

Why Isn’t Ted Danson Retired Yet? (Hint:...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After the success he had on shows like Cheers and Becker -- 17 seasons between the two -- Ted Danson probably didn't have to...
Read more

The CW Renews ‘The Flash’ & ‘Walker’...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The CW Network today renewed 12 of its current scripted series for the 2021-2022 season, including its new breakout hit WALKER, it was announced today...
Read more

The 1970s: The Decade That Made Barry...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It was 50 years ago that Bette Midler spotted a twentysomething pianist playing a show in New York City and asked him to be...
Read more

How ‘Chicago Fire’ Has Changed Jesse Spencer’s...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Now in his ninth season starring on Chicago Fire, Jesse Spencer has learned a lot about what first responders go through regularly on the...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak