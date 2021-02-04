Katy Perry’s Seen Some Wild Stuff In Virtual ‘Idol’ Auditions

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, American Idol had to make some serious changes to its audition process, with judges watching the contestants performing virtually from their homes, instead of in person. The pandemic and its lockdowns also resulted in a lot of people having a lot more free time on their hands, and Katy Perry says that’s resulted in a much wider variety of performers trying out for the show, and trying out in some very creative ways. (Click on the media bar below to hear Katy Perry)