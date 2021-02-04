How Tim Burton & Michael Keaton Brought ‘Batman’ To Life On The Big Screen

Back in the 1980s, when people talked about Batman, the image that came to mind was either the comic books or the campy 1960s TV show starring Adam West. So, toward the end of the decade, when the buzz started building around a new Batman movie, it was somewhat surprising for people to learn that Tim Burton had been hired to direct it, and Michael Keaton would be playing the Caped Crusader. (In fact, fan reaction to the casting was overwhelmingly negative, although Keaton says he never paid much attention to that.) And after all of the apprehension, audiences wound up loving the film, and it was the biggest movie at the American box office in 1989. Three decades later, Keaton’s portrayal of Bruce Wayne/Batman is still appreciated — he’ll be reprising the role in The Flash when it hits theaters in 2022. Looking back, Burton and Keaton talked to us about approaching Batman and giving it such a distinctively different style. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tim Burton & Michael Keaton)