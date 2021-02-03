The 1970s: The Decade That Made Barry Manilow A Star

It was 50 years ago that Bette Midler spotted a twentysomething pianist playing a show in New York City and asked him to be the piano player in her show. Little did she know she’d just recruited a man who was on the cusp of stardom himself, Barry Manilow. Manilow, who’d spent most of the previous decade writing commercial jingles, released his first album in 1973 and hasn’t looked back since. He’s won a Grammy Award, a Tony Award, a pair of Emmy Awards, and he’s been honored for selling more than 75 million albums during his illustrious career. But even though he’s been performing across six decades now, he told us there’s nothing that compare to the heights he hit back in the ’70s. (Click on the media bar below to hear Barry Manilow)