The 1970s: The Decade That Made Barry Manilow A Star

MUSIC NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

It was 50 years ago that Bette Midler spotted a twentysomething pianist playing a show in New York City and asked him to be the piano player in her show. Little did she know she’d just recruited a man who was on the cusp of stardom himself, Barry Manilow. Manilow, who’d spent most of the previous decade writing commercial jingles, released his first album in 1973 and hasn’t looked back since. He’s won a Grammy Award, a Tony Award, a pair of Emmy Awards, and he’s been honored for selling more than 75 million albums during his illustrious career. But even though he’s been performing across six decades now, he told us there’s nothing that compare to the heights he hit back in the ’70s. (Click on the media bar below to hear Barry Manilow)

Manilow is hoping to return to his Las Vegas residency this June.

Related articles

‘The Voice’ Set To Return March 1...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
· Four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series "The Voice" returns Monday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with the strongest vocalists from across the...
Read more

‘2021 Billboard Music Awards’ To Air May...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
dick clark productions and NBC announced today that the “2021 Billboard Music Awards” (BBMAs) will air live on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m....
Read more

Brad Paisley & Blake Shelton To Host...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Grand Ole Opry members Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton will serve as co-hosts for “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music,” honoring the...
Read more

Jane Levy’s Got A Few Suggestions For...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist could conceivably be described as a mash-up of Glee, which used known songs to build a buzz, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak