Why Anthony Anderson Thought ‘Black-ish’ Would Be More Than Successful-ish

Hollywood Outbreak

Quietly, Black-ish has become one of the most successful TV shows of the past decade. Not only has it been on the air for seven seasons, but it’s spun off Grown-ish (now in its third season) and Mixed-ish (which just began its second season). And in an age of polarization, the show has been able to stay popular while also tackling some difficult social themes. Anthony Anderson, who stars on the show, felt from the very beginning that Black-ish was going to be a show that would resonate with a lot of people. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anthony Anderson)

Black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on ABC.

