Sofia Coppola Thinks Her Latest Movie’s Cast ‘Rocks’

With a string of critically acclaimed movies to her credit, Sofia Coppola hasn’t had much trouble finding actors who are interested in her films. So, when it came time to cast her latest film, On the Rocks, she was able to put together a dream team of Marlon Wayans, Rashida Jones, and one of her favorite collaborators, Bill Murray. She told us she was thrilled with the pairing, because each of her leads brought so many unique qualities to the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sofia Coppola)

On the Rocks is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

