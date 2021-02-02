James Cameron: ‘Avatar’ Is Nothing Special Without A Great Story

It’s been just over 11 years since Avatar hit theaters and became the highest-grossing box office hit ever. Though the film’s sequels were announced very quickly after the original’s success, we still haven’t seen them yet. Because of the technology involved, the films are difficult to produce, and Hollywood’s COVID-19 lockdown hasn’t helped, either. But the biggest issue, in terms of time, has been getting the right scripts for the films. James Cameron, the producer, writer, and director of the series, thinks that no amount of special effects wizardry can compare to a well-written script that connects with the audience in an emotional way. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Cameron)