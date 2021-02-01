‘The Voice’ Set To Return March 1 On NBC

MUSIC NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

THE VOICE — Pictured: “The Voice” Key Art — (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

· Four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns Monday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the show’s newest season.

· This season’s Battle Advisors include:

· Team Kelly: International chart-topping Grammy Award-winning artist Luis Fonsi

· Team Nick: Multi-hyphenated Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor and musician Darren Criss

· Team Legend: Icon and Grammy-winning R&B singer Brandy

· Team Blake: Grammy-winning country music duo Dan + Shay

· Pop music sensation Nick Jonas reclaims his red chair alongside superstar returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton for Season 20. Carson Daly returns as host.

· Season 20 marks the 10-year anniversary of “The Voice.”

· Season 19 averaged a 2.0 in 18-49 and 10.6 million viewers in total audience measurement. In total, “The Voice” reached over 50 million people across linear and digital platforms.

· “The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.

Related articles

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Animated Series Coming To...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Netflix, SEGA of America, Inc. ("SEGA"), and WildBrain announce a new animated Sonic the Hedgehog series, Sonic Prime, set to premiere worldwide in 2022. The...
Read more

Candice Patton’s Favorite Moments Went By In...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As Barry Allen's love interest (and now wife) on The Flash, Candice Patton's character, Iris West-Allen has been integral to the series since the...
Read more

‘Snowpiercer’ Success Is Sweet For Daveed Diggs

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Daveed Diggs is used to things going pretty well for him. After all, he was one of the original stars of Hamilton when it...
Read more

With ‘Cobra Kai,’ Ralph Macchio Comes Full...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
For a long time, Daniel LaRusso was the elephant in Ralph Macchio's room, following him wherever he went. The role that had given him...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak