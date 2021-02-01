Getting ‘The Notebook’ Was A Back-Handed Compliment For Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling may be a big movie star, but that hasn’t kept him from having some self-esteem issues. For example, when he was auditioning for The Notebook, he really wanted the part, but he was also convinced he wouldn’t get the part. Why? He didn’t think he had the looks to be the leading man in a romance film. And when director Nick Cassavetes hired him for the role, you would have thought it would have improved that self-esteem. But, as Gosling told us, it really didn’t! (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Gosling)