Candice Patton’s Favorite Moments Went By In A ‘Flash’

As Barry Allen’s love interest (and now wife) on The Flash, Candice Patton’s character, Iris West-Allen has been integral to the series since the very start. And the character’s gone through a lot of changes over the years, as well, having branched out as a journalistic entrepreneur and, for a season, as the mother to her future grown daughter. (You’ve got to love time travel plots, right?) With everything she’s been through on the show, though, Patton says that if she had to pick one highlight, it would have been when she temporarily had the chance to experience the superhero life herself. (Click on the media bar below to hear Candice Patton)