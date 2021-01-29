With ‘The Little Things,’ Denzel Washington Relives His Younger Days

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

RAMI MALEK as Jim Baxter, JARED LETO as Albert Sparma and DENZEL WASHINGTON as Joe “Deke” Deacon in Warner Bros. Pictures’ psychological thriller “THE LITTLE THINGS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

At age 66, Oscar-winner Denzel Washington is now one of Hollywood’s elder statesmen, and he’s remained a potent box-office draw as well. (He was recently named “the greatest actor of the 21st century” by the New York Times.) In his new film, The Little Things, he’s paired with a couple of fellow Academy Award winners who are a generation younger than him: Jared Leto and Rami Malek. Watching the two of them on the set, Washington told us, stirred up some vivid memories of the days when he was “the young guy” on his movie sets. (Click on the media bar below to hear Denzel Washington)

The Little Things is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

