With ‘The Little Things,’ Denzel Washington Relives His Younger Days

At age 66, Oscar-winner Denzel Washington is now one of Hollywood’s elder statesmen, and he’s remained a potent box-office draw as well. (He was recently named “the greatest actor of the 21st century” by the New York Times.) In his new film, The Little Things, he’s paired with a couple of fellow Academy Award winners who are a generation younger than him: Jared Leto and Rami Malek. Watching the two of them on the set, Washington told us, stirred up some vivid memories of the days when he was “the young guy” on his movie sets. (Click on the media bar below to hear Denzel Washington)