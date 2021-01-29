With ‘Cobra Kai,’ Ralph Macchio Comes Full Circle With ‘Karate Kid’ Fame

For a long time, Daniel LaRusso was the elephant in Ralph Macchio’s room, following him wherever he went. The role that had given him his big break in The Karate Kid had become a stereotype he couldn’t escape. Of course, that’s ancient history now that he’s returned to the role in a series that’s become an unlikely streaming hit, Cobra Kai. Now he’s grateful that the fan interest in his Karate Kid character never waned, and he’s able to place the character’s journey — and his own — in a whole new perspective.