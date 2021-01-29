Parents Helped Justin Timberlake Escape The Child Star Curse

Believe it or not, Justin Timberlake will celebrate his 40th birthday this weekend. And what better way to celebrate than to release a new movie? Palmer becomes the 22nd film on Timberlake’s résumé, and it features him as an ex-football player and ex-convict who becomes an unlikely mentor to a young child. The idea of playing someone who helps to steer a kid down the right path is one that hits close to home for Timberlake. Of course, he got his start as a child star on The Mickey Mouse Club, and he now understands that Hollywood is filled with cautionary tales of young stars whose lives spiraled out of control without the right guidance. Fortunately, Timberlake says his parents were very proactive in making sure he never veered off the right path. (Click on the media bar below to hear Justin Timberlake)