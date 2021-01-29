Parents Helped Justin Timberlake Escape The Child Star Curse

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Believe it or not, Justin Timberlake will celebrate his 40th birthday this weekend. And what better way to celebrate than to release a new movie? Palmer becomes the 22nd film on Timberlake’s résumé, and it features him as an ex-football player and ex-convict who becomes an unlikely mentor to a young child. The idea of playing someone who helps to steer a kid down the right path is one that hits close to home for Timberlake. Of course, he got his start as a child star on The Mickey Mouse Club, and he now understands that Hollywood is filled with cautionary tales of young stars whose lives spiraled out of control without the right guidance. Fortunately, Timberlake says his parents were very proactive in making sure he never veered off the right path. (Click on the media bar below to hear Justin Timberlake)

 Palmer is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Related articles

Will Ferrell & The Crazy Stories Of...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Nobody has skewered the sometimes strange world of broadcast news quite like Will Ferrell did with his character Ron Burgundy in the two Anchorman...
Read more

Dakota Johnson: End-Of-Life Emotions Will Hit Hard...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Sadly, almost everyone has some experience with losing a loved one to cancer, whether it's a family member, friend, or co-worker. Many people have...
Read more

To Viola Davis, August Wilson Was No...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Though he died a little more than 15 years ago, playwright August Wilson's work continues to resonate. A filmed version of his 1984 play,...
Read more

George Clooney Chooses Diplomacy In Talking About...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
They say that what doesn't kill you makes you stronger, right? Well, George Clooney put that theory to the test with Batman & Robin....
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak