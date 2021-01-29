How ‘Freaks And Geeks’ Helped Define Jason Segel

There’s a special place in TV history for shows that lasted just a single season but have become beloved favorites. At the top of that list would be 1999’s Freaks and Geeks, one of the earlier TV efforts from executive producer Judd Apatow. It’s a show that launched the careers of several young, unknown actors, including Jason Segel, who has since gone on to enormous success, including his nine-season run starring on How I Met Your Mother. As his career has progressed, Segel says he’s never lost sight of the lessons he learned from working with Apatow on Freaks and Geeks. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Segel)