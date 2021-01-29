How ‘Freaks And Geeks’ Helped Define Jason Segel

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

There’s a special place in TV history for shows that lasted just a single season but have become beloved favorites. At the top of that list would be 1999’s Freaks and Geeks, one of the earlier TV efforts from executive producer Judd Apatow. It’s a show that launched the careers of several young, unknown actors, including Jason Segel, who has since gone on to enormous success, including his nine-season run starring on How I Met Your Mother. As his career has progressed, Segel says he’s never lost sight of the lessons he learned from working with Apatow on Freaks and Geeks. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Segel)

Freaks and Geeks is currently streaming on Hulu.

Related articles

When It Comes To The ‘Go-Big Show,’...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There's a lot about Go-Big Show that's unusual. Yes, it's a talent show, but not like any of the ones you've seen before, because...
Read more

Jared Padalecki’s ‘Walker’ Inspiration Came From The...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Jared Padalecki's new show on The CW is a rebooted version of Walker, Texas Ranger. Simply called Walker, it puts a new, modern-day spin...
Read more

Keke Palmer To Produce & Host Food...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Global superstar Keke Palmer (Disney+'s "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder") has been announced as host (and executive producer) of “Foodtastic,” an unscripted build...
Read more

AMC Announces Return Date For ‘Fear the...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
AMC announced today that the second half of Fear the Walking Dead season six, featuring nine episodes, will return on Sunday, April 11 at...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak