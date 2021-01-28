Will Ferrell & The Crazy Stories Of The Real-Life Anchormen

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Nobody has skewered the sometimes strange world of broadcast news quite like Will Ferrell did with his character Ron Burgundy in the two Anchorman movies. While Ferrell’s college work was done at the USC School of Journalism, he hadn’t had any real-world experience in broadcast news. So when Ferrell and writing partner Adam McKay were writing Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, they talked to a lot of people out in the field. And while they were intentionally trying to make a comedy movie, Ferrell says they discovered that some of the real stories were even stranger than the fiction they were creating! (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Ferrell)

Anchorman is available for streaming on most digital platforms and can also be bought on DVD & Blu-Ray.

Related articles

Dakota Johnson: End-Of-Life Emotions Will Hit Hard...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Sadly, almost everyone has some experience with losing a loved one to cancer, whether it's a family member, friend, or co-worker. Many people have...
Read more

To Viola Davis, August Wilson Was No...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Though he died a little more than 15 years ago, playwright August Wilson's work continues to resonate. A filmed version of his 1984 play,...
Read more

George Clooney Chooses Diplomacy In Talking About...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
They say that what doesn't kill you makes you stronger, right? Well, George Clooney put that theory to the test with Batman & Robin....
Read more

Then, As Now, Tom Hanks Sees How...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The character played by Tom Hanks in News of the World is an unusual one: Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd goes from town to town...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak