Will Ferrell & The Crazy Stories Of The Real-Life Anchormen

Nobody has skewered the sometimes strange world of broadcast news quite like Will Ferrell did with his character Ron Burgundy in the two Anchorman movies. While Ferrell’s college work was done at the USC School of Journalism, he hadn’t had any real-world experience in broadcast news. So when Ferrell and writing partner Adam McKay were writing Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, they talked to a lot of people out in the field. And while they were intentionally trying to make a comedy movie, Ferrell says they discovered that some of the real stories were even stranger than the fiction they were creating! (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Ferrell)