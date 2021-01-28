When It Comes To The ‘Go-Big Show,’ Judging Is As Far As Jennifer Nettles Goes

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

There’s a lot about Go-Big Show that’s unusual. Yes, it’s a talent show, but not like any of the ones you’ve seen before, because all of the contestants are doing something, well, “bigger.” And the judging panel is out of the ordinary, too, featuring an actress (Rosario Dawson), a wrestler (Cody Rhodes), an iconic rapper (Snoop Dogg), and country artist Jennifer Nettles (Sugarland). Ironically, Nettles — talented as she may be — doesn’t think her particular talents are “big enough” for a show like this. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Nettles)

Go-Big Show airs Thursdays at 9/8c on TBS.

