Dakota Johnson: End-Of-Life Emotions Will Hit Hard With ‘Our Friend’

Sadly, almost everyone has some experience with losing a loved one to cancer, whether it’s a family member, friend, or co-worker. Many people have been in a position where they may need to comfort a cancer patient as they fight for their lives. And during a pandemic, even more people have gone through the anxiety and pain of dealing with the specter of serious illness. That’s why Dakota Johnson thinks the real-life story being told in her new movie, Our Friend, is going to be an emotionally powerful one for so many people.
Our Friend is now playing in theaters and available for streaming on most digital platforms.