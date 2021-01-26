Tika Sumpter: ‘Mixed-ish’ Has Found Its Footing For Its Second Season

Most television spin-off shows take an established character and move him or her into a new situation, and it’s relatively easy to do, since the character is usually played by the same actor and is already well-known to the audience. But it’s been a little different for “prequel spin-offs” like Young Sheldon and Mixed-ish, since the characters are being played by new, younger actors, and the shows are essentially creating origin stories. Because of that, Tika Sumpter — who plays the mother of Black-ish character Rainbow Johnson — says the first season of Mixed-ish had all the growing pains of a brand-new show, and she tells us the second season, which premieres tonight, comes with a whole new confidence. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tika Sumpter)