Then, As Now, Tom Hanks Sees How ‘News’ Connects The World

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The character played by Tom Hanks in News of the World is an unusual one: Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd goes from town to town as a “professional newspaper reader,” delivering the news to townspeople who may not be able to read it themselves. Of course, today, that job’s been taken by radio, television, and the internet. But back in those days, Hanks thinks that Captain Kidd served a much greater purpose than just delivering the news, and he was really interested in exploring that theme in the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)

News of the World is now playing in theaters and available for streaming on most digital platforms.

New Trailers

