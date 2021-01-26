Then, As Now, Tom Hanks Sees How ‘News’ Connects The World

The character played by Tom Hanks in News of the World is an unusual one: Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd goes from town to town as a “professional newspaper reader,” delivering the news to townspeople who may not be able to read it themselves. Of course, today, that job’s been taken by radio, television, and the internet. But back in those days, Hanks thinks that Captain Kidd served a much greater purpose than just delivering the news, and he was really interested in exploring that theme in the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)