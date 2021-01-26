George Clooney Chooses Diplomacy In Talking About His ‘Batman’ Bomb

By Hollywood Outbreak

They say that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, right? Well, George Clooney put that theory to the test with Batman & Robin. Widely panned at the time, the film is now seen as the weakest of all the Batman films — and Clooney doesn’t disagree. And though Clooney’s reputation did take a hit in the process, he used that experience to bounce back stronger, as he resolved never to take another script he didn’t believe in 100%. These days, when he looks back at his Batman blunder, Clooney is able to be a little kinder and more philosophical about Batman & Robin and the late director Joel Schumacher. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Clooney)

There are plenty of great George Clooney movies available for streaming on digital platforms, and then there’s Batman & Robin. View at your own risk.

