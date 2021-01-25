Why Sandra Bullock Was Slow To Get Up To ‘Speed’

As Sandra Bullock was making her ascent to Hollywood stardom, no movie advanced her farther and faster than Speed. The 1994 action movie, which paired her with Keanu Reeves, became her first film to break $100 million at the U.S. box office; paired with her next theatrical release, While You Were Sleeping, it helped established her as a bonafide star. Things could have been a lot different, though. Bullock told us that, having come off a rough shoot, she didn’t think she’d be ready for another action movie, but once she saw what a strong character she’d be playing in Speed, she reconsidered. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sandra Bullock)
Of course, just as Speed helped to establish her career, the ill-fated sequel, Speed 2: Cruise Control, nearly stopped it dead in its tracks. It was a bad movie, and she knew it. Still, when the film was released, Bullock went out there and promoted it, though she says she tried to be very careful about how she talked about the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sandra Bullock)