Jennifer Connelly: ‘Snowpiercer’ Just Gets Better In Its Second Season

Making a TV series based on a movie can be an uneven proposition. After all, it’s not easy to take a story meant for a two-hour format and stretch out the concept over several hours of television. But Snowpiercer is one of those shows that’s proven it can be done. The TNT drama performed well enough in its first season to earn a second, and instead of running out of stories to tell, star Jennifer Connelly — who admits she wasn’t sure if the show would be a hit in the first place — told us she thinks the stories have gotten even better in the second season.