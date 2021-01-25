Here’s A Twist: M. Night Shyamalan Finished Two Projects Under COVID Protocols

Filmmakers had a tough time completing projects in 2020. For a time, production all over the world stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once studios were able to resume production, it was done under the tightest of precautions, and even one positive case was enough to shut down an entire shoot for weeks at a time. In spite of that, M. Night Shyamalan’s been able to keep two productions running simultaneously — a new movie and the Apple TV+ show Servant. Shyamalan talked to us about how his crews were able to successfully make it through under very difficult circumstances.