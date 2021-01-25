Halle Berry Didn’t Mind Strutting Her Stuff As A Bond Girl

 Throughout the long, long history of the James Bond film franchise, plenty of models and young actresses have had their profiles boosted by appearing as one of the notorious Bond girls. But when Halle Berry appeared in Die Another Day, her career didn’t need much help at all — in fact, as she was shooting the movie, she received the Best Actress Oscar for Monster’s Ball. Still, like so many Bond girls before her, she filmed an iconic scene meant to show off her physique. Few who’ve seen the film will be able to forget Berry in her orange bikini as she sashays out of the ocean. When she agreed to play a Bond girl, Berry had to know something like that was coming, and she told us she was fine with it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Halle Berry)

Die Another Day is available for streaming on most digital platforms and for purchase on DVD & Blu-Ray.

