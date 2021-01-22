Vision’s Back From The Dead, And Paul Bettany Found It Hard To Understand (At First)

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Paul Bettany’s Marvel character, Vision, was one of the characters that didn’t make it out of Avengers: Infinity War alive — and no, he wasn’t one who could be brought back to life in Endgame. So what is Vision doing in a brand-new Marvel series, WandaVision, that takes place after the events of Endgame? That’s a really good question, one Bettany was asking himself, too. He admitted to being a little skeptical at first, but he says he’s now completely bought into the concept of his return.(Click on the media bar below to hear Paul Bettany)

Wandavision is currently streaming on Disney+.

 

