‘Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse Doesn’t Mind Being An Old Guy In High School

Shows set in high school have been a television staple for decades, and so have TV high school students who are well past their real-life diplomas. Just ask the stars of the original Beverly Hills, 90210, whose ages became a running joke. Ironically, one of those stars, the late Luke Perry, went on to star on Riverdale alongside Cole Sprouse, who plays a teen but is actually 28 years old. So how does Sprouse, who graduated from college in 2015, feel about being a student at Riverdale High? At a fan event, he said he was fine with that. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cole Sprouse)