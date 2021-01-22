‘Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse Doesn’t Mind Being An Old Guy In High School

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Shows set in high school have been a television staple for decades, and so have TV high school students who are well past their real-life diplomas. Just ask the stars of the original Beverly Hills, 90210, whose ages became a running joke. Ironically, one of those stars, the late Luke Perry, went on to star on Riverdale alongside Cole Sprouse, who plays a teen but is actually 28 years old.  So how does Sprouse, who graduated from college in 2015, feel about being a student at Riverdale High? At a fan event, he said he was fine with that. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cole Sprouse)

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Related articles

It’s ‘Wayne’s World,’ And Dana Carvey Was...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Saturday Night Love has spawned all kinds of movies from its sketches, like Coneheads, It's Pat, and A Night at the Roxbury, but none...
Read more

Vision’s Back From The Dead, And Paul...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Paul Bettany's Marvel character, Vision, was one of the characters that didn't make it out of Avengers: Infinity War alive -- and no, he...
Read more

Kyra Sedgwick Loves That ‘Mother’ Is An...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
What does Kyra Sedgwick love most about her new show, Call Your Mother? In an age where TV shows are expected to be edgy...
Read more

Patrick John Flueger Loves Tackling Tough Stories,...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As the second of the Chicago shows, Chicago P.D. is flying higher than ever in its eighth season. Having ranked 51st in its second...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak