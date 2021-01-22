Patrick John Flueger Loves Tackling Tough Stories, ‘Chicago P.D.’-Style

As the second of the Chicago shows, Chicago P.D. is flying higher than ever in its eighth season. Having ranked 51st in its second season, it’s been on a steady upward climb ever since, finishing at No. 11 last season. Patrick John Flueger’s been along with the show for its entire ride, and he’s been proud to be associated with it, because he believes it’s been telling stories that need to be told, and they’re being told in a fantastic way. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick John Flueger)