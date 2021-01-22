It’s ‘Wayne’s World,’ And Dana Carvey Was Lucky Enough To Live In It

By Hollywood Outbreak

Saturday Night Love has spawned all kinds of movies from its sketches, like Coneheads, It’s Pat, and A Night at the Roxbury, but none have more successful than Wayne’s World. The film was a box office smash and a cultural touchstone that even earned itself a sequel. While Wayne Campbell was a character Mike Myers brought with him to SNL, sidekick Garth Algar was a last-minute addition to the Wayne’s World sketch before it first appeared on the show. It was a good thing for Dana Carvey, who took the character and turned it into a fan favorite. When we spoke to Carvey, he told us the story of how the Garth character came to be, and how his storyline was expanded for the films. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dana Carvey)


Wayne’s World and Wayne’s World 2 are available for streaming on most digital platforms and for purchase on DVD & Blu-Ray, and Carvey’s seasons of Saturday Night Live are currently streaming on Peacock.

