It Was No ‘Little Thing’ For Rami Malek To Work With Denzel Washington & Jared Leto

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

RAMI MALEK as Jim Baxter, JARED LETO as Albert Sparma and DENZEL WASHINGTON as Joe “Deke” Deacon in Warner Bros. Pictures’ psychological thriller “THE LITTLE THINGS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

The Little Things is a new crime drama that centers around three men — two policemen who’ve been separately on the trail of a serial killer and the suspected killer himself. To really make the sparks fly between the three characters, the producers hired leading men who have each won Academy Awards: two-time winner Denzel Washington, Jared Leto, and Rami Malek. As the newest member of the Oscars club in the cast, Malek told us it was a thrill to work alongside Washington and Leto, and there were definitely fireworks on the set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rami Malek)

The Little Things opens in theaters on January 29, and it will also stream on HBO Max

