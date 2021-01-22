It Was No ‘Little Thing’ For Rami Malek To Work With Denzel Washington & Jared Leto

The Little Things is a new crime drama that centers around three men — two policemen who’ve been separately on the trail of a serial killer and the suspected killer himself. To really make the sparks fly between the three characters, the producers hired leading men who have each won Academy Awards: two-time winner Denzel Washington, Jared Leto, and Rami Malek. As the newest member of the Oscars club in the cast, Malek told us it was a thrill to work alongside Washington and Leto, and there were definitely fireworks on the set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rami Malek)