For ‘Pieces Of A Woman,’ Vanessa Kirby Learned From Others’ Tragedies

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

PIECES OF A WOMAN: Vanessa Kirby as Martha

Pieces of a Woman is a highly emotional drama about a subject that’s difficult to tackle — a newborn’s death and its effect on a family. For those who have been through it, they’ve experienced a kind of trauma that few can understand. Vanessa Kirby, who plays the role of the mother, had never gone through anything like it herself. So, in order to get a better handle on the role, she told us she spent a lot of time talking with women who could shed some light on the deep darkness that’d been through. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vanessa Kirby)

Pieces of a Woman is currently streaming on Netflix.

