Same Network, Same Night, But A Different Jared Padalecki In ‘Walker’

Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker — Photo: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

After the remarkable 15-year run of Supernatural, Jared Padalecki wasn’t quite ready to give up his prime Thursday night slot on The CW, so he hopped right back into the saddle — figuratively and literally — with a new series, Walker. The show is a reboot of the successful Chuck Norris series Walker, Texas Ranger, which ran on CBS for eight seasons starting in 1993. Padalecki was 11 when the original series started, and he was a fan, so he was excited to take on a role that was much different from his Supernatural character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jared Padalecki)

Walker airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

