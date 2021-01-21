Renée Zellweger Thought The ‘Jerry Maguire’ Team Would Show Her The Door, Not The Money

With five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and acting nominations for Tom Cruise and Cuba Gooding Jr. (who won Best Supporting Actor), Jerry Maguire was one of the most successful films of 1996, both commercially and critically. The film also marked a turning point in Renée Zellweger’s career — the critical acclaim she received for her role helped propel her into the Hollywood A-List. After her first casting meeting with writer/director Cameron Crowe and producer James L. Brooks, though, Zellweger recalled she was convinced she had no shot at winning the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Renée Zellweger)

