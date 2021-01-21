Holly Hunter’s Back In The Laughter Game With ‘Mr. Mayor’

While Holly Hunter’s first big film role came in the Coen Brothers’ comedy Raising Arizona, the actress has been far better known for her dramas, including her Academy Award-winning performance in The Piano. So it comes as a bit of a surprise that she’s now starring in a new television comedy, Mr. Mayor, with Ted Danson. For Hunter, though, it’s not much of a surprise at all. She says she’s always loved doing comedy, and she felt like she couldn’t go wrong with a show from creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. (Click on the media bar below to hear Holly Hunter)