Holly Hunter’s Back In The Laughter Game With ‘Mr. Mayor’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Holly Hunter as Arpi — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

While Holly Hunter’s first big film role came in the Coen Brothers’ comedy Raising Arizona, the actress has been far better known for her dramas, including her Academy Award-winning performance in The Piano. So it comes as a bit of a surprise that she’s now starring in a new television comedy, Mr. Mayor, with Ted Danson. For Hunter, though, it’s not much of a surprise at all. She says she’s always loved doing comedy, and she felt like she couldn’t go wrong with a show from creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. (Click on the media bar below to hear Holly Hunter)

Mr. Mayor airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC.

Related articles

Same Network, Same Night, But A Different...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After the remarkable 15-year run of Supernatural, Jared Padalecki wasn't quite ready to give up his prime Thursday night slot on The CW, so...
Read more

Brad Paisley & Blake Shelton To Host...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Grand Ole Opry members Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton will serve as co-hosts for “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music,” honoring the...
Read more

TNT Renews ‘Snowpiercer’ For Season 3

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
TNT has ordered a third season of its hit sci-fi thriller "Snowpiercer," cable's #1 new drama series. Season two premieres on Monday, January 25...
Read more

Jane Levy’s Got A Few Suggestions For...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist could conceivably be described as a mash-up of Glee, which used known songs to build a buzz, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak