For The ‘Other Stallone,’ Life Was Still A Rocky Road

In Hollywood parlance, Stallone is one of those names that stands alone: Hear it, and you instantly conjure up images of Rocky or Rambo, the characters Sylvester Stallone rode to megastardom in the 1970s and ’80s. So imagine the plight of Frank Stallone, Sylvester’s younger brother. Despite his brother’s best attempts to help his career, Frank Stallone has always lived in the shadow of his famous brother, a one-hit wonder pop star and actor who’s mostly flown under the radar for the past 40 years. Though he may not have achieved mainstream stardom, his life interested director Derek Wayne Johnson enough to make him the subject of a new documentary, Stallone: Frank, That Is.
In profiling Frank Stallone, Johnson doesn’t stray too far from his previous subject matter — he’s previously made documentaries about Rocky director John Avildsen and a making-of retrospective of Rocky itself. So Johnson is intimately familiar with the ins and outs of the Stallone family, and it shows in the lovingly crafted film.
Johnson keeps the film in standard documentary territory, telling Frank Stallone’s story as a chronological narrative, complete with celebrity interviews and interesting archival footage of its subject. It’s Johnson’s ability to delve into Frank’s intriguingly emotional journey that pushes the film over the top. (Yes, Frank contributed a song to his brother’s movie Over the Top in 1987, one of many times his songs appeared in a Sylvester Stallone movie.)
The film traces the younger Stallone’s path from an early age, as he chose to pursue his twin passions of music and acting. As Sylvester’s star rose, the older brother did his very best to lift Frank up by the bootstraps but, though
Frank showed he had the talent, he was doomed to residing in Sylvester’s shadow. As if to illustrate the point, even the documentary finds itself building the narrative as much around Sylvester as it does Frank, since so many events in Frank’s life are tied to his brother’s achievements, and a sizeable chunk of the movie is dedicated to the effect that Rocky’s sudden success had on Frank’s career.
But if Sylvester Stallone and some of his famous friends, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, are the bait that lure you into the documentary, so be it. Clocking in at just over an hour, Stallone: Frank, That Is is a fast-paced profile of “hidden superstar” Frank, providing ample glimpses of his talent and personal life. While Sylvester may have gotten the glory, Frank certainly got a fascinating story, and Johnson does a great job of bringing it to life, as well as painting a fascinating picture of its Hollywood backdrop. If you’re a fan of either Stallone or of ’70s-era Hollywood, you won’t regret the hour you spend with Stallone: Frank, That Is.